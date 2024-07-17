New homes and jobs for Stratford as Gateway project gets multi-million pound backing

A MULTI-MILLION pound investment in Stratford-upon-Avon is set to give a key area in the town a massive boost after years of inaction.

The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) has agreed a multi-million-pound investment that will help the regeneration of the important Gateway site in Stratford.

The WMCA has agreed in principle to provide funding to deliver 118 new homes on the part of the site that fronts Birmingham Road and Arden Street, creating 80 local jobs and providing much-needed affordable homes.

Cllr George Cowcher, planning and economic development portfolio holder for Stratford District Council, said: “This is fantastic news for Stratford as it helps unlock one of three major problem sites in the town centre. It will not only generate new housing on a currently derelict site but also opens up the opportunity to work closely with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to explore the potential for the development of a world-class museum.

“Bringing to life a new space in the public realm to celebrate the enduring legacy of William Shakespeare as well as the positive impact on the whole town of Stratford is to be welcomed.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the WMCA, said: “The Gateway site is an important regeneration project for Stratford-upon-Avon.

“This is a fantastic example of how we’re using our funding, in partnership with Stratford District Council, to unlock a development site that has stalled for too many years to provide the new homes and jobs that are desperately needed in all parts of our region.”

The decision, which will now trigger detailed talks to finalise the agreement, is the latest in a series of WMCA investments focused on breathing new life into the region’s town and city centres.