Mediterranean style restaurant to open at Stratford Marina site

A NEW Mediterranean style restaurant is scheduled to open in Stratford Marina on a site which was previously a tappas bar.

Posters have been put up announcing ‘Peron No.4 is ‘coming soon’ to the marina.

The food is said to pay tribute to the restaurant founder’s Kosovan roots.

The London-based company, which has a restaurant in Camden Town, describes its food as ‘Mediterranean inspired’ and includes a variety of dishes, from souvlakis and sourdough flatbreads to Sunday roasts and brunch baps.

No opening date has been announced.