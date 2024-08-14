Man’s cheek fractured after being attacked outside Alcester pub

A MAN suffered a fractured cheek bone and other facial injuries after being assaulted outside an Alcester pub.

The 40-year-old man was attacked by five men, aged between 17 and 20, on St Faith Road at 6:50pm on August 11th.

Following the attach the men drove away in 69-plate dark-grey Mercedes A class car.

Warwickshire Police

The men were described by the victim as:

- A white man with short mousey-brown hair wearing a black body warmer, knee-length black shorts, white socks, black trainers

- A mixed-race man with brown curly hair and short sides, wearing a black tracksuit with grey stripes

- A white man with short brown hair brushed forwards at the front, wearing a white t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms. He had a black man-bag

- A mixed-race man with dark curly hair tied up at the back, wearing a black Nike tracksuit and carrying a black man-bag.

- A white man wearing a black cap as well as a black bodywarmer, grey t-shirt and black shorts

Warwickshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the assault, can identify the men described above, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the confrontation to contact them.

Call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Incident no. 316 of 11th August.