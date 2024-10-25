Alcester man jailed for 12 years for attacking and sexually assaulting woman

AN Alcester man who kicked a woman in the head, strangled and sexually assaulted her has been jailed for 12 years.

Paul Andrews, aged 38, was found guilty of coercive and controlling behaviour, assault causing actual bodily harm, sexual assault by digital penetration and strangulation.

He also pleaded guilty to an additional count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Paul Andrews.

He was prosecuted following a series of incidents which took place from December 2023 and February 2024.

Warwickshire Police said he kicked a woman in the head causing a black eye in early-to-late January and caused another black eye during the first of two assaults in February.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison with an extension of three years imposed by the judge – a total of 12 years.

Investigating officer Det Con Elyse Robinson said “It is vital for any victims of assault to know that if they come and talk to us, we will do our utmost to help them.

“The bravery of victims and their friends or family is what gives us the power to stop it from happening to anyone else.

“We would like to thank those who came forward in this case for doing so – they are to be commended.

“Paul Andrews will spend 12 years in prison and will then spend the rest of his life under our watchful gaze on the sex offenders register.”

Andrews was also told to pay a £228 victim’s surcharge, and will be on the sexual offenders register indefinitely.

He was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 16th October.



