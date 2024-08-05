Man dies and two injured following two-car collision near Bidford

A MAN died and two people were seriously injured following a two-car collision near Bidford on Sunday (4th August).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to the incident on Evesham Road/Stratford Road at 6.27am.

“Three ambulances, a critical care paramedic, a paramedic officer and a critical care car from the Air Ambulance Service attended,” said a spokesperson.

“Fire colleagues had rapidly extricated the driver of one car, a man, who was in a critical condition and were performing CPR.

“Ambulance staff continued advanced life support on scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead a short time later.”

The spokesperson added: “The driver of the second car, a man, suffered serious injuries and received trauma care at the roadside before being conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The passenger from the same car, a woman, also sustained serious injuries and the team administered trauma care to stabilise her condition before she was also conveyed to the same hospital.”