BACK in February a group of people got together and started knitting a Christmas tree.

The tree is now finished and is 17 feet tall and contains 3,300 knitted squares and it’s down to to those knitters who turned up for the Woolly Wednesday sessions in Alveston from the start of the year.

Knitted together ... Gathered around Alveston Church's knitted Christmas tree yesterday were contributers Pauline Kemp, Rev Linda MacDermott, David White, Daphne Cook, Gill McDonald, Erica Johnson and Sarah Coton. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

For two hours every other Wednesday, ten to 16 members of the congregation at St James’ Church got together at Stratford Youth Hostel with their own cake and coffee to have a knit and a natter.