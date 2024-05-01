Inspiring Warwickshire primary school teacher Johnathan Crockett is national award winner

A PRIMARY school teacher is top of the class, after scooping a national award.

Johnathan Crockett, of Tudor Grange Primary Academy in Meon Vale, has won a National Early Years Teacher of the Year award for the ‘Men in the Early Years’ category. The scheme, backed by the Department of Education and training provider The Best Practice Network, celebrates early childhood education and recognises ‘exceptional practitioners who go above and beyond to nurture and inspire young minds’.

Tudor Grange Primary Academy’s award-winning teacher Johnathan Crockett with his class. Photo: Mark Williamson

Johnathan has more than 15 years’ teaching experience and worked with youngsters as a football coach. He started as a teaching assistant in a reception class and was inspired to train as a teacher. His career has taken him to schools in Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire, and Kent.