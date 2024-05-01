Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Inspiring Warwickshire primary school teacher Johnathan Crockett is national award winner

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:28, 01 May 2024

A PRIMARY school teacher is top of the class, after scooping a national award.

Johnathan Crockett, of Tudor Grange Primary Academy in Meon Vale, has won a National Early Years Teacher of the Year award for the ‘Men in the Early Years’ category. The scheme, backed by the Department of Education and training provider The Best Practice Network, celebrates early childhood education and recognises ‘exceptional practitioners who go above and beyond to nurture and inspire young minds’.

Tudor Grange Primary Academy’s award-winning teacher Johnathan Crockett with his class. Photo: Mark Williamson
Tudor Grange Primary Academy’s award-winning teacher Johnathan Crockett with his class.                                                                                                 Photo: Mark Williamson

Johnathan has more than 15 years’ teaching experience and worked with youngsters as a football coach. He started as a teaching assistant in a reception class and was inspired to train as a teacher. His career has taken him to schools in Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire, and Kent.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE