Hundreds visit Stratford to celebrate Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ganesha

THE colourful festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha returned to the River Avon in Stratford this week as hundreds of Hindus visited the town.

Ganesh Chaturthi is marked with prayers, hymns and offerings of sweets, music and flowers as well as the submersion of a Lord Ganesh statue in the River Avon.

Lord Ganesh is regarded as the God of New Beginnings and the Remover of Obstacles as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Ganesh Chaturthi Festival in Stratford on Monday. Photo: Nick Browning | www.nickbimages.com

The celebration is one of the biggest Hindu festivals.

Avon Boating supplies the boats for the trips along the river which are taken by families and members of Hindu temples.

The photographs seen here show some of Monday’s trips on the river and celebrations and were captured by photographer Nick Browning of www.nickbimages.com.

The celebrations on Stratford Rec. Photo: Nick Browning | www.nickbimages.com