Homeless prevention team investigate tent pitched near Stratford nature reserve

COUNCIL officers have investigated whether a rough sleeper has been using a tent which was left pitched on the edge of Lench Meadows.

The small purple tent, in a wooded area close to the bridge behind the Crowne Plaza hotel, was spotted over the weekend.

It was reported to Stratford District Council’s homeless prevention team who tried to make contact with the occupant or occupants.

The tent behind the Crowne Plaza, by the Stratford Nature Reserve.

However, there were no signs of whoever was staying there.

SDC told the Herald: “We have recently been made aware of this tent, and it was reported to P3’s Street Outreach team to go and make contact with the occupant.

“They have visited the tent but it has been empty.

“P3 will continue to attempt to engage with whoever may be in the tent and this would include giving support and advice and signposting to other agencies, including the council’s homeless team.”