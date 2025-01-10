THE South Warwickshire Local Plan will start the next step on its journey to become the future guide for all development in Stratford and Warwick districts this week.

The preferred options consultation opens on Friday (10th January) at www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp and is based upon lots of vital chunks of information residents need to know, such as where new housing could be built, what are the transport infrastructure plans, the strategy for town centres and rural communities, and where will new employment land be located.

This is a chance to have a say on some of the details which could be included in the Local Plan, the first to be jointly created by Stratford and Warwick district councils.

Some of the sites being considered in the Local Plan.

The Local Plan process has already been through two public consultations, but this one will include 36 emerging housing and employment growth location options.

Twelve of these are potential new settlement sites - places where new towns could be built - and 24 are “strategic growth location options”, the areas where lots of homes or business areas could be added to an existing town or village.

Those 24 locations are sites:

South of Coventry

Stoneleigh Park (employment) -

Coventry Airport

South of Kenilworth Group

East of Lillington

North of Leamington

Wedgnock Park Farm (employment)

West of Warwick

South of Europa Way

Bishops Tachbrook

South-east of Whitnash

Southam

Gaydon and Lighthorne Heath

East of Gaydon

North of Wellesbourne

South of Wellesbourne

Shipston

West of Stratford

East of Stratford

Bidford

Alcester

West of Studley

North of Henley

Hockley Heath

The 12 sites for option for a potential new town(s) are:

1. South of Tanworth

2. East of Wood End

3. Hatton

4. South of Kingswood

5. Long Marston

6. West of Ufton

7. South of Deppers Bridge

8. North-east of Knightcote

9. West of Knightcote

10. South of Leamington/north of Wellesbourne/east of Barford

11. South of Leamington/Whitnash, west of B4455 Fosse Way

12. Bearley and Wilmcote

The consultation runs until 7th March.