Consultation into Stratford and Warwick’s Local Plan opens today
THE South Warwickshire Local Plan will start the next step on its journey to become the future guide for all development in Stratford and Warwick districts this week.
The preferred options consultation opens on Friday (10th January) at www.southwarwickshire.org.uk/swlp and is based upon lots of vital chunks of information residents need to know, such as where new housing could be built, what are the transport infrastructure plans, the strategy for town centres and rural communities, and where will new employment land be located.
This is a chance to have a say on some of the details which could be included in the Local Plan, the first to be jointly created by Stratford and Warwick district councils.
The Local Plan process has already been through two public consultations, but this one will include 36 emerging housing and employment growth location options.
Twelve of these are potential new settlement sites - places where new towns could be built - and 24 are “strategic growth location options”, the areas where lots of homes or business areas could be added to an existing town or village.
Those 24 locations are sites:
South of Coventry
Stoneleigh Park (employment) -
Coventry Airport
South of Kenilworth Group
East of Lillington
North of Leamington
Wedgnock Park Farm (employment)
West of Warwick
South of Europa Way
Bishops Tachbrook
South-east of Whitnash
Southam
Gaydon and Lighthorne Heath
East of Gaydon
North of Wellesbourne
South of Wellesbourne
Shipston
West of Stratford
East of Stratford
Bidford
Alcester
West of Studley
North of Henley
Hockley Heath
The 12 sites for option for a potential new town(s) are:
1. South of Tanworth
2. East of Wood End
3. Hatton
4. South of Kingswood
5. Long Marston
6. West of Ufton
7. South of Deppers Bridge
8. North-east of Knightcote
9. West of Knightcote
10. South of Leamington/north of Wellesbourne/east of Barford
11. South of Leamington/Whitnash, west of B4455 Fosse Way
12. Bearley and Wilmcote
The consultation runs until 7th March.