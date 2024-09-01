A bereaved father sits sullenly onstage staring mutely at the audience. While busy scenes take place around him, he stays still, wrapped in a blanket, forlorn.

Watching the Pericles actor Alfred Enoch play the scene at the Swan is slightly but perfectly uncomfortable. It makes the reconciliation with his daughter, who he had thought dead, that follows, all the more powerful.

The switch in Pericles from barely moving to visibly twitching with excitement as his emotions literally reanimate him, is quite something to behold: an acting masterclass.