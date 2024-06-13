Former Stratford mayor Kevin Taylor reveals why he’s standing in the general election

WHEN the nominations for the general election closed on Friday (7th June), there were a few surprises in store, including seeing the name Kevin Taylor on the list.

The former Stratford mayor, 61, is standing as an independent because, he says, he’s seen people’s disillusionment with the political system at both local and national level.

“I was motivated because of the major concerns people in Stratford district have with politicians and the way things are being run,” he said. “They are crying out for change and someone local to represent them and for me this is the ideal opportunity.”