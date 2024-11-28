Football bus in collision on M40 southbound between junctions 16 and 15.

WARWICKSHIRE Police officers responded to reports of a collision involving a car, a lorry, and a coach belonging to a well-known football team on the M40 southbound between junction 16 for Hockley Heath and junction 15 for Warwick.

Warwickshire Police.

A police statement said: “Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. The players from the well-known football team were not on the coach at the time. We have seen photos and videos of the collision on social media so we would like to remind people that it is illegal to take photos and videos while in control of a vehicle.”