Food Festival returns to Stratford during busy weekend of events in town

AUTUMN arrives on Sunday and there’s plenty of things to do in Stratford this weekend.

From 21st to 22nd September, Stratford welcomes back the Food Festival.

Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

The two-day festival returns for 2024 with 100+ stallholders along Henley Street and Bridge Street, with walkabout entertainment, live cookery demonstrations and music.

Image from last year's Stratford Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

The festival usually attracts thousands of visitors to the town eager to taste mouth watering temptations from around the world.

On Sunday it’s time to take to the water - the River Avon to be precise - where enthusiastic crews are guided in the skills of Dragon Boat racing and then set off in a fun competition to raise money for Shakespeare Hospice from 10am to 4pm.

Shakespeare Hospice's Dragon Boat Races on the River Avon in Stratford on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford Methodist Church celebrates its 60th anniversary in Old Town, Stratford, this weekend which begins with a concert by Heart of England U3A Choir in the church at 2.30pm on Friday 20th September. Admission by ticket, £2.

There’s a free Open Day at the Methodist Church from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday and the following day - Sunday - worship begins at 10.30am.

A bake off fundraiser takes place on Sunday afternoon (22nd September) which will see family, friends and colleagues gather at Stratford Town Hall ahead of what would have been Hannah Alexander’s 40th birthday.

Lawyer and mum-of-two, Hannah, died suddenly and unexpectedly aged just 39 after being taken ill at her work in the Sheep Street office of Robert Lunn & Lowth in January.

Entrants will need to pay a fee of £5 to enter the bake off and for more information about the event contact Lesley on 01789 292238 or Lesley.siemonek@robertlunnlowth.co.uk. Everyone is welcome to attend. Sunday 22nd September from 2 to 5pm.