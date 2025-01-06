People are advised to check routes before setting out this morning as floods have made many roads in the Stratford district impassable, and rail services have been suspended to and from Birmingham.

In addition the A46 is closed in both directions near to the Longbridge roundabout due to a crash. Long tailbacks have been reported in the area. There are also queues in Henley, with the A3400 from Stratford flooded and many vehicles stranded. The A46 to Alcester is also reported as challenging.

Archive image of bus negotiating a flood near Great Alne. Photo: Mark Williamson

Heavy rain flooding the railway between Birmingham Snow Hill and Stratford means some lines are currently closed. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning in place and said: “Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, overnight and at first on Monday morning. A further 15-25 mm rain in places, combined with some thaw of lying snow, may lead to some flooding and travel disruption in places. A short period of sleet and snow will affect some areas as the rain clears.”

In Stratford the rain is due to ease this morning, but flooding will remain challenging.

Latest flood reports include:

Floods near Stour at Shipston - road to Brailes closed.

Flooding issues on the Campden Road into and out of Stratford.

Kings Coughton, road impassable.

Burton Farm Recyling Centre is closed.

Cottage Lane in Shottery blocked and water rising fast.

Shottery brook flooding is affecting Birmingham Road near Tesco.

Road through Snitterfield.

Charlecote bends passable but flooded and water rising.

Road through Little Alne has very deep water, with several cars already broken down and stuck.

Fosseway A429 is flooded in many areas and getting worse.

Flooding on the Evesham Road between Bidford and Stratford.

Wootton Wawen near Bulls Head badly flooded.

Roads in Mickleton, Honeybourne and Pebworth have all been reported as impassable.

Further updates when we have them.



