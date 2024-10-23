Flights returning to normal at Birmingham Airport after suspicious car caused closure

FLIGHTS at Birmingham Airport are returning to normal after the site was evacuated following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

West Midlands Police said the evacuation was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

The airport had advised people to stay away. However, just before 4pm it confirmed that operations were returning to normal.

People wanting to catch flights were advised to check the latest information. Photo: iStock

A spokesperson said: “Following a police investigation, operations are now returning to normal. If travelling today, customers are advised to check their latest flight information and arrive at the airport in line with their check-in opening times.

“Whilst we apologise for any inconvenience and disruption, the safety and security of everyone at the airport was our number one priority as we worked through this incident with police partners.”