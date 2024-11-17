Electric buses to start on Stratford service this month

ELECTRIC buses are coming to Stratford later this month.

The new zero-emission vehicles will be seen on the X18 Stratford-Coventry route.

They’re part of a fleet of 64 all-electric buses bought by Stagecoach Midlands to run on services linking Coventry to surrounding areas including Stratford, Leamington, Warwick and Nuneaton.

They’ll be based at Leamington depot, where EV charging stations have been installed.

The X18 service is going electric.

The change is part of a £140m county-wide drive towards zero-emissions. Half the electric buses are single- and the other half double-deckers.

The drive to transform Coventry into Britain’s first all-electric bus city means more than 200 buses, 80 per cent of which will go in and out of the city, will be electric battery powered by next spring.

Stagecoach says the new electric buses will give passengers smoother and quieter journeys. They come with USB charging, free wi-fi, digital passenger information systems and more wheelchair and buggy storage space.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “This is a huge step forward for sustainable transport in our region, offering cleaner air and a quieter environment for everyone.”

Chris Child, marketing manager at Stagecoach Midlands, added: “We’re delighted to say that our X18 service which provides a half hourly service from Stratford to Warwick, Leamington and Coventry will start going electric later in November.

“It’s great that so many communities, including those in Stratford will see a benefit from the Coventry Electric Bus City scheme.”