‘Dumped’ chemical containers at Shottery church turn out to be water feature aids

THREE sinister containers marked ‘acid’ and ‘corrosive’ that were dumped outside a Stratford church are harmless, it’s been revealed.

The large liquid containers, which mysteriously appeared in the grounds of Our Lady of Peace and Blessed Robert Dibdale in Shottery, have labels saying: ‘Nitric acid 25%’ and ‘Corrosive’.

Worried officials cordoned off the area and put up a sign saying ‘Hazardous! Keep away.’

The three liquid containers were dumped in the grounds of the Catholic church in Shottery. Photos: Mark Williamson

Luckily, it turned out they’re empty and although once used to house industrial chemicals, they’re no threat having been thoroughly cleansed.

Damien O’Brien, a grower at Bordon Hill Nurseries in Evesham Road, explained they’ll be used to water a community garden that’s planned for the church grounds.

He told the Herald: “They were delivered under my instruction to Our Lady of Peace, guaranteed cleaned to a useable standard for watering purposes.

“They are not hazardous waste.

“I know there might still be nitric acid labels on them, but they were delivered under my instruction to the grounds there.

“Someone got the wrong impression and thought they might have been fly-tipped.”

Father Alex Austin of Our Lady added: “I was very concerned initially because of the labels but they aren’t dangerous at all. It’s just another little parish drama – we’d like to reassure everyone there’s nothing to worry about.”