Warwickshire Police have started their fight against drink and drug driving this festive season with the Operation Limit initiative.

During Operation Limit, all drivers who are involved in a collision will be asked to provide a roadside breath test or drug wipe.

In addition, the force is encouraging the public and CCTV operators to report the details of suspected drink and drug drivers to them by calling 101 or in an emergency 999.

Those that prefer to stay anonymous, can contact Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “There’s no excuse for drink or drug driving this Christmas as officers increase their enforcement activity across Warwickshire in the run up to Christmas and into the New Year.

“While the vast majority of drivers would never drink or take drugs and drive, it is sadly a choice a small number of reckless and selfish drivers still take. In doing so, they increase their risk of being involved in a collision, and of ruining the lives of innocent individuals and families. This is completely unacceptable and avoidable.”

On average, over 1,800 people are killed or seriously injured on UK roads as a result of drink and/or drug driving and the operation aims to reduce these numbers.

Drink and drug drivers also crash into parked vehicles causing thousands of pounds of damage, often leaving the owner to pay for repairs.

Inspector Si Paull of Warwickshire Police said “During the operation, we will be taking an intelligence led approach to ensure resources are deployed effectively and to target hotspot areas.

“Whilst enforcement is the only option for some drivers, our first choice will always be to educate the public to help change their behaviour to not drink or take drugs and drive. We will be doing this by sharing resources and information on social media throughout December in partnership with the Department for Transport’s THINK campaign, National Highways, and Crimestoppers.

“Due to the seriousness of the offence, we will be publicising drink and drug driving related arrests, charges and sentences during December. We will also be sharing the excuses that some drivers will inevitably come up with for drink or drug driving.”

Warwickshire Police will also be referring suspected drink and drug drivers to support services in Warwickshire for help and support.