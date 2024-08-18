Deer replaces the mixed up swans at the former home of the dragon in Stratford

THE bad news is that the Green Dragon site in Stratford remains an eyesore, but the good news is it is at least being covered up with a new mural and hoardings.

In fact, it’s not just the neglected site of the old pub that is getting a colourful makeover, a new initiative, Paint Stratford, has just been announced that will see other areas given similar treatment with the help of the community.

Cllr Roger Harding is among those that pushed for finance to spruce up the area on the corner of Arden Street after the first mural, erected in 2022, got blown down.

He told the Herald: “After the mural got blown down it was put back higgledy-piggledy. It was crazy, a child could have done better than that.”

Like many, Cllr Harding is frustrated that the abandoned site continues to be left in a neglected state.

Arden Street mural by Paint Stratford

“It’s had about six planning applications. Unfortunately the previous company went under in 2015. It really needs sorting out. Nobody seems to have the will to do it. The best we can do at the moment is just cover it up with murals.”

He continued: “We managed to get some money from the Covid business recovery budget. It’s an important site, a gateway to the town approaching from the station, especially in peak tourist season, and yet it is such a mess.”

Cllr Harding is hopeful that the new mural will be up soon, with work starting this week.

The reimagined mural, featuring deer, is being carried out as part of the Paint Stratford initiative.

Announcing it this week, Stratford deputy mayor Cllr Dani Hunter said: “Paint Stratford is a new festival bringing world-class street artists to create a vibrant and accessible public art trail in Stratford town centre and beyond.

“Led by local artist and producer Ali Glover, and creative producer Kate Cox, the festival aims to transform the town with stunning murals.”

Arden Street mural by Paint Stratford

Cllr Hunter continued: “The Green Dragon is the first in the series of public artworks. We are working with Michael Batchelor, aka Dynamick, from Coventry’s Street Art Strategy. The original jubilee mural painted in 2022 with community input, was much loved by locals and visitors. We are excited to see what Dynamick will create for us this time.”

The festival is also working with Bishopton Community Centre to create a mural designed by Bishopton children, which will be unveiled in the new community garden on 3rd September.

Organiser Ms Glover added: “In addition to the main mural trail, the project has a strong community focus. Workshops, involving local residents of all ages, have been held to explore the world of street art and create collaborative pieces. Paint Stratford has also successfully completed a graffiti project in Meon Vale, engaging young people in the creative process.” (See above.)

Additional murals will be created throughout the year. Paint Stratford is seeking volunteers, wall owners, and partners to help the festival continue to grow. If you are interested in getting involved, email the team at paintstratford@gmail.com.