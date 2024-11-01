A HARROWING Greek tale is given a modern take in the spiritual space of Holy Trinity at the weekend.

Jean Anouilh’s version of Antigone will be performed by Trinity Players at 7.15pm on Friday (1st November) and 2pm and 7.15pm on Saturday (2nd November).

Director Ursula Russell explained: “The original play by Sophocles was the story of a young girl who believes passionately that moral law transcends man-made laws, so that she must bury her dead brother even though the penalty for doing so is death.

Holly Gorne, right, plays the title role in the Trinity Players production of Antigone alongside Mark Spriggs as Creon, left. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Anouilh’s play was performed in occupied Paris in February 1944 where the audiences immediately recognised Antigone as the spirit of the French resistance and Creon, the king, as representing the Nazi oppressors.

“My prompt for wanting to stage the play was the many examples in today’s world of individuals and weak minorities standing up against oppressors in support of human rights.

“In an interview recently, Ukrainian President Zelensky was asked how he coped with such awesome responsibility. He replied, ‘I have to’, the same point that Antigone makes.”

Ursula added: “I thought that the usual translations into English were not sufficiently close to Anouilh and somewhat dated so I have made my own translation from the French.”

Mark Spriggs will be playing Creon, the king, and Margot McCleary the Chorus, with newcomer to the Players, Holly Gorne as Antigone.

Book tickets at www.stratford-upon-avon.org/antigone.