Date confirmed for Joules re-opening in Stratford High Street

THE Stratford branch of Joules will re-open next week.

The fashion brand is returning to the same unit on High Street which was closed in February.

As previously reported by the Herald, the shop, which will open on Friday, 25th October, will have an expanded range which will include homeware as well as women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

Joules on Stratford High Street before closing in February.

A spokesperson said: “The Stratford store holds an incredibly special place in Joules’ heart, and they cannot wait to re-open its doors to the general public.”

The store will have an opening event with special offers.

The move back into Stratford will create nine jobs.

Joules first opened its shop in Stratford in 2016. It survived an initial cull in 2022 when the firm went into administration and many other stores around the country were axed.

The business was bought by Next in December 2022. Next now owns 74 per cent of the business, while Tom Joule and wife Alice own the remaining 26 per cent.