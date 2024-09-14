Daring Stratford woman takes on wing walk… at 80 years-old

AN 80-year-old Stratford woman has completed a daring wing walk in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Courageous Pauline Beswick, who lives in a retirement home , recently completed the thrilling wing walk in Cirencester.

She was strapped to the top wing of a biplane, proving that age is no barrier to having daring fun.

Wing walker Pauline Beswick

“I love having adventures and living life to the full, and for me age is no barrier to this.

”This year would have seen both my late husband Alan and I both reach 80 years of age. For this milestone birthday, I wanted to do something very special in Alan’s memory, he sadly passed away at just 53.

“Inspired by my late uncle Tom Lackey, who held the Guinness record for being the oldest wing walker who completed it at the age of 93, I wanted to do my own wing walk”.

Yvonne Bassett, concierge at Orchard Gate, the McCarthy Stone retirement living complex where Pauline lives, said “Everyone here at Orchard Gate is very proud of Pauline for signing up and completing this challenge, we all think she is a super brave lady!”Pauline’s daring adventure has raised over £2,000 for heart disease research.