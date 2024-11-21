Curry restaurant planning a return to Stratford with new location on Birmingham Road

CURRY fans say news that Café Chutneys is coming back to Stratford will spice up the town.

The popular curry house is aiming to open on Birmingham Road early next year, in the unit that was Kropka European Food Store.

The team have applied to Stratford District Council for consent to convert the building from a shop into a restaurant.

Plans submitted to SDC (ref: 24/02768/FUL) also propose replacing existing stepped extensions at the back of the building with one new flat-roof extension, for a large kitchen and food prep area.

The unit which could become a new curry house. Image: Google

Drawings indicate there will be seating for 22 customers to dine in at the front of the ground floor, with one table seating six and four tables to seat four.

The application says no changes are requested to the three-bedroom flat above the shop.

The site, at number 208, is next to Tesco car park and close to the Maybird Centre.

Earlier this year, the freehold for shop and flat were put on the market for £325,000 by commercial property agent Tim Cox.

The team have a Café Chutneys in Shipston at the moment, and did have a base at Bordon Hill previously.

A poster saying: ‘We are coming back soon’ next to a circle around ‘Stratford-upon-Avon’ alerted customers the team are returning to the town.

More than 130 people took to social media to express their delight, with one saying: “It will be the best thing that has happened to this town, especially the Birmingham Road.”