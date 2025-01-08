Critical incident declared at Warwick Hospital as demand for emergency services soars

A CRITICAL incident has been declared at Warwick Hospital as staff deal with the highest demands they have consistently “ever experienced”.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said today (Wednesday) it was taking additional steps to maintain safe services and cope with the growing pressures.

In a statement, the trust said that attendances at Warwick Hospital’s emergency department last week were “consistently some of the highest we have ever experienced, and this is significantly impacting on the time patients are waiting to be seen”.

An ambulance waiting outside an NHS hospital in Poole, Dorset, UK underneath an accident and emergency sign on the overhang.

It added: “Clinical teams are trying to see people as quickly as possible but given the increased demand we are unable to maintain the waiting times we usually strive for, therefore please be aware that you may be waiting for a significant length of time and where possible please come prepared for this.”

The trust has asked the public to help by making sure they choose the correct service before seeking treatment. It also stressed that anyone feeling unwell is advised to not visit relatives in hospital or anyone who is vulnerable in the community.

The statement added: “Our emergency department is for life-threatening emergencies, such as loss of consciousness, a persistent state of confusion or severe chest pains, reoccurring fits, breathing difficulties and severe bleeding that can’t be stopped. If you experience any of these, please do not delay coming to the emergency department.

“The minor injuries unit at Stratford Hospital can treat sprains and strains, broken bones, wound infections, minor burns and scalds, minor head injuries, minor eye injuries, animal bites and injuries to the back, shoulder and chest. This unit is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays every week, between 9am-5pm. Waiting times at minor injuries are often significantly reduced compared to the emergency department.

“Our teams continue to work exceptionally hard; and we would like to reassure our patients and the public that despite the current challenges we will continue to provide high standards of care to those that need us.”