Community urged to help Warwickshire school win recycling competition

A PRIMARY school is looking for the community’s help in a competition with a prize of new playground equipment.

Tanworth-in-Arden Primary School is taking part in a recycling competition which runs until 18th December. The prize, a play frame which has two slides, a ramp with a rope and a large joining platform and is made from recycled materials, will go to the school which collects the most plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps.

A public collection point has been set up at the school’s car park as part of the competition run by Sistema.

Headteacher Shelley Bamford said: “We are calling on all members of the Tanworth-in-Arden community to help us be in with a chance of winning a new frame made from 100 per cent recycled waste. Simply bring any used food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps, to the drop-off location collection box located in the school's car park, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”