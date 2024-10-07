Claverdon Primary School celebrates outstanding status

THERE was the odd tear when Claverdon Primary School was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Headteacher Daniel Powell told the Herald he and his colleagues were overjoyed that all their hard work had paid off.

Claverdon Primary School headteacher Daniel Powell celebrates with pupils. Photo: Iain Duck

The school had previously been rated as ‘good’ but this was eclipsed following Ofsted’s visit in July and the recent publication of the inspectors’ report. They concluded that Claverdon was a place where pupils “strive to be ‘exceptional in all they do”.

Mr Powell said: “When you put your heart and soul into something and do the best you can every day, and be the best version of yourself, it feels so good to be recognised.

“It does feel different now. I remember receiving the news and then telling the staff and we had a collective cry. We have young and amazing teachers here and now we are an outstanding school.”

Mr Powell, his deputy Matt Tyler and all the staff and pupils pride themselves on the four Rs: recognising success, responsibility, resilience and respect.

Ofsted said of the school: “Pupils are articulate, courteous and routinely kind and caring. They demonstrate extremely positive attitudes to learning.

“The school is calm and ensures that all pupils learn to the very best of their ability. Pupils understand that the school has high expectations on how they should behave. They rise to these impressively. Older pupils are excellent role models to the younger pupils and support them through the ‘buddy’ system.

“The school is highly ambitious for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils also have high ambitions for themselves. These are realised extremely well, with pupils achieving to a very high standard. The school takes its role in developing the whole child seriously and does it exceptionally well.”

There was also this interesting assessment from Ofsted’s inspection:

“Pupils learn very quickly that they can change the world but to change it they must first understand it, and they do. They take a keen interest in the lives of others.”

In addition, inspectors noted: “The school ensures all staff are highly skilled to enable them to deliver these to the highest standard. Any adaptations made to support pupils with SEND are effective so they can learn effectively alongside their peers. The school threads moral and social education very well through all aspects of the curriculum.

“Pupils are encouraged to think deeply about the actions of historical and current day figures and how lessons can be learned from their actions. Pupils can do this with impressive maturity.”

Ofsted concluded: “The school adopts a range of approaches to ensure pupils are fully prepared for life in modern Britain.”

Mr Powell and everyone associated with the school are proud of the outstanding rating, but he’s ambitious and says he will polish and refine the school model even more.

And for those fellow teachers in the Stratford area who are trying to be the best they can, he had this advice: “It’s like stepping stones. Have you been able to make progress? Then take the next step. There will be challenges and it is a marathon but trust your values because those small steps are all part of a much bigger journey.”

