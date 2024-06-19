Chewbacca joins in the festivities at Shakespeare Hospice summer fete in Stratford
THERE was magic, morris dancers and music as the Shakespeare Hospice hosted its summer fete last Saturday (15th June) and raised £2,200.
The event, which also included a fund-raising tea party, took place at the hospice in Shottery, where there was traditional games, a raffle, a tombola, live music and an array of stalls selling homemade goods.
The fete was formally opened by Stratford mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik and local magician, Angus Baskerville.
The Flowers of Ilmington Morris Dancers and Ukes Away both performed and there was a demonstration by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Bridget Richards, events and community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and community spirit shown at our summer fete and tea party. The funds raised will make a significant difference in helping us continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and their loved ones. We offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event such a memorable and successful day.”
The Shakespeare Hospice is marking its 25th anniversary this year, and is inviting people to support its work by hosting their own tea party. Gatherings can be large or small, with friends, family or the community. To find out more about how to organise your own tea party, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc28na2x.