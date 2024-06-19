THERE was magic, morris dancers and music as the Shakespeare Hospice hosted its summer fete last Saturday (15th June) and raised £2,200.

The event, which also included a fund-raising tea party, took place at the hospice in Shottery, where there was traditional games, a raffle, a tombola, live music and an array of stalls selling homemade goods.

The fete was formally opened by Stratford mayor Cllr Jason Fojtik and local magician, Angus Baskerville.

Chewbacca from Star Wars played by Bradley Warren made an appearance at the Shakespeare Hospice Fete & Tea Party on Saturday where he was pictured with volunteer Juliet Harding. Photyo: Mark Williamson

The Flowers of Ilmington Morris Dancers and Ukes Away both performed and there was a demonstration by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Bridget Richards, events and community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and community spirit shown at our summer fete and tea party. The funds raised will make a significant difference in helping us continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and their loved ones. We offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event such a memorable and successful day.”

Warwickshire Fire Rescue Crew Commander Adrian Cund show young visitor Rufus Rose around the fire engine at the Shakespeare Hospice Fete & Tea Party on Saturday. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

The Shakespeare Hospice is marking its 25th anniversary this year, and is inviting people to support its work by hosting their own tea party. Gatherings can be large or small, with friends, family or the community. To find out more about how to organise your own tea party, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc28na2x.

Helen Lobb-Jones, second from left, showed her 1948 MGTC at the Shakespeare Hospice Fete & Tea Party where she was pictured with fellow MG owners Lisa Maxwell, Peter Maxwell, Margaret Walker and Mick Walker. Photyo: Mark Williamson

Gina Powell and Mary Clarke asked people to name the bear at the Shakespeare Hospice Fete & Tea Party on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Flowers of Ilmington Women’s Morris danced at the Shakespeare Hospice Fete & Tea Party on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Corporate and community fundraiser Alison Stone spent the afternoon as the Mad Hatter at the Shakespeare Hospice Fete & Tea Party on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

