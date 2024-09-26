Celebrity art auction includes work by Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones

FANCY owning an original piece of art by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood? Or a creation by Sir Grayson Perry? You could be in with a chance as their works are among those which are featured in a celebrity postcard auction which is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for Northleigh House School near Hatton.

Ronnie Wood's artwork for the auction. (Photo: Gildings Auctioneers).

Rock icon Wood has sent in his postcard entitled Keep it simple…easy does it, which has an auction estimate of £100-£200.

Clockwise from above, Sir Grayson Perry’s Queen and Cat, Patrick Grant’s artwork and Ronnie Wood’s charity postcard could be yours.

A more detailed postcard has been donated by Sir Grayson – it features a queen with a crown and a striped cat sat her lap. It’s called Queen and Cat and has an estimate of £600 to £1,000. The BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge, Patrick Grant, provided an evocative photographic collage of the Ark of Bukhara, estimated at £50-£100.

The online charity auction is now open and runs until 6th October. Bidders have the chance to compete for dozens of original, signed artworks on postcards.