Celebrity art auction includes work by Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones
FANCY owning an original piece of art by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood? Or a creation by Sir Grayson Perry? You could be in with a chance as their works are among those which are featured in a celebrity postcard auction which is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for Northleigh House School near Hatton.
Rock icon Wood has sent in his postcard entitled Keep it simple…easy does it, which has an auction estimate of £100-£200.
A more detailed postcard has been donated by Sir Grayson – it features a queen with a crown and a striped cat sat her lap. It’s called Queen and Cat and has an estimate of £600 to £1,000. The BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee judge, Patrick Grant, provided an evocative photographic collage of the Ark of Bukhara, estimated at £50-£100.
The online charity auction is now open and runs until 6th October. Bidders have the chance to compete for dozens of original, signed artworks on postcards.