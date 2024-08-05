Car crashes into Tesco Express store in Stratford town centre

TESCO Express in Bridge Street, Stratford, was closed on Monday morning (5th August) after the building was damaged by a car.

Tesco express in Bridge Street this morning.

A female member of Tesco staff was left shaken by the incident as she had been working on the customer service till seconds before the car collided with the front of the building.

“I was literally metres away and I saw it coming and moved out of the way,” the member of staff said.

One of the large windows at the front of the store was smashed and a few bricks had been scattered across the pavement by the impact.

Tesco in Bridge Street, Stratford.

Two police officers and a fire engine attended while a damage assessment was made.

Another member of Tesco staff later confirmed no one was injured and the store was closed as a safety precaution.