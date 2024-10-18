THE Bidford community were shocked to wake up on Monday morning (14th October) to the news that the village fire station had been burgled.

A Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “Bidford Fire Station was broken into during the early hours of Monday, 14th October. During this incident, vital rescue equipment was stolen.

“Warwickshire Police are currently investigating the break-in, and we are fully cooperating with their efforts.

Bidford Fire Station. Photo: Google

“Our equipment is essential to our operations and our ability to respond effectively to incidents and keep the people of Warwickshire safe. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or information related to this theft to Warwickshire Police.”

In some cases, hydraulic rescue tools, also known as jaws of life, are stolen by thieves to use during raids on ATM machines and other crimes.

Blasting the burglars, resident Ros Morris said: “Let’s hope they never to call for help and find the service hasn’t got their equipment to do their job properly.”