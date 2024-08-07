Burglar smashes SPAR store door in Tiddington to steal cigarettes and spirits

A BURGLAR smashed the shop door of the SPAR store in Tiddington and stole cigarettes, spirits and electronic vapes at approximately 3.20am today, Wednesday 7th August.

Police on the scene on Wednesday morning following the break-in at the Spar store in Tiddington. Photo: Iain Duck

Store owner, Joanne Myatt, told the Herald she received an early morning alarm call and went straight to the store in Main Street, Tiddington, to find shattered glass on the pavement and inside the premises.

Joanne said: “An individual was caught on CCTV and was in the store for almost ten minutes. Residents have said they heard something but couldn’t see anyone at the time. People have been very kind and offered their support to us. We’re doing a stocktake and a sweep up but just to let everyone know - it’s business as usual.”