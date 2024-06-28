Blueprint for Stratford town centre’s future wants improved night-life, transport and more fun

THE foundations are being laid for a new town centre strategy for Stratford with ambitions for a thriving night life, improved transport, a farmers’ market and bit more of fun.

The vision, which has been created by Stratford Strategic Partnership and will go out for consultation, is divided into four themes: Town centre evolution; creativity and the arts; great vibe and a fun place, and ease of movement.

Under each theme are a collection of projects and ambitions, with Stratford District Council expected to lead on a number of the schemes and others falling to the likes of the county council, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, the town council and the RSC.