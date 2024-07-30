WARWICKSHIRE Police are still investigating the cause of the fire which broke out at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Stratford back in April.

A spokesperson told the Herald last week: “There is an investigation open into the cause of the fire at the Crowne Plaza on 29th April until a point at which arson can be ruled out as a cause.”

They added: “No arrests or charges have been made in relation to this investigation.”

Firefighters on the scene at the fire at the Crowne Plaza in April. Photo: Iain Duck

Eight fire and rescue crews attended the blaze as scores of guests were evacuated and gathered in front of the hotel.

The Crowne Plaza has been closed while repair and refurbishment work is being carried out. It is expected to reopen on 2nd September.