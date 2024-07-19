Arrest of Birmingham man following allegations of rape in Southam

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with rape following an alleged attack in Southam.

Warwickshire Police said a female was walking on Daventry Road on the junction with the Southam bypass when she was reportedly attacked on the evening of Tuesday, 9th July.

Officers arrested Gurmal Singh, of Arden Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, and charged him with sexual activity with a child, two counts of rape and assault.

An appeal has been made for any witnesses who were in the area between 6pm and 8pm to contact police on 101 citing incident 10 of 16th July.