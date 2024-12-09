Alex Franklin-Smith to be named Warwickshire Police’s new chief constable

THE acting chief constable of Warwickshire Police looks set to take over the role on a permanent basis.

Alex Franklin-Smith has been in the top job since Debbie Tedds retired in September following 35 years with the force.

On Monday (9th December), Mr Franklin-Smith was announced as the “preferred candidate” to be the next chief constable.

His appointment still needs to be rubber stamped by the Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel on 16th December.

“I am delighted to be selected as the preferred candidate to be the chief constable of Warwickshire Police,” Mr Franklin-Smith said. “I am absolutely committed to serving the public of Warwickshire to the best of my ability and it has been my privilege to serve as interim chief constable since September.

“Warwickshire is a fantastic county that deserves to have a police force that works for everyone, especially victims of crime.

Alex Franklin-Smith. Photo: Warwickshire Police

“It is an honour and a privilege to lead the many police officers, staff and volunteers who work incredibly hard to protect our communities.

"Policing is a challenging profession but an incredibly rewarding one too.

"To succeed, we must have the trust and confidence of the public and we must have the support of the many important partners who we work closely with to deliver the best policing services possible.

“Over the coming weeks and months, I want to continue to be visible and active within the force and our communities, listening carefully to what people have to say about policing in the county.

“In 2025, we will be building a new policing plan for the force, and I will ensure that our many partners and the public of Warwickshire are able to directly inform and influence our future”.

Police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe added: “Appointing a chief constable is one of the most important responsibilities I have, as this individual will lead the operational delivery of policing across Warwickshire.

“My aim throughout this process has been to select someone with the vision, energy, and determination to elevate Warwickshire Police to new heights of excellence while ensuring that victims of crime and local communities remain at the heart of everything we do.

“I was also keen to ensure that the successful candidate commands the support of the police workforce and demonstrates a strong commitment to working collaboratively with our partners, as well as engaging widely with communities across the county. I want to thank all those who contributed to this process, particularly the stakeholder panels, for their invaluable input.

“Ultimately, Alex demonstrated not only an impressive commitment to making Warwickshire a safer place for everyone but also the drive to build on the strong foundation he has already begun to lay as interim chief constable.

“These are exciting times for Warwickshire Police, and I look forward to working closely with Alex as we deliver my next Police and Crime Plan to reduce crime, support victims, and make our communities safer.”