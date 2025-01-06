Alcester midwife Fiona Jones is helping bring future guide dogs into the world

A MIDWIFE from Alcester has swapped babies for puppies, to help support sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Fiona Jones, who worked at Birmingham Women's Hospital for 14 years, signed up as a breeding dog volunteer for the charity which involves giving a permanent home to a guide dog mum and supporting her with the birth of her puppies.

She said: “My husband Richard and I have always wanted to have a dog, but never really knew when it would be the right time.

Fiona with one of the puppies.

“My father-in-law saw an appeal for volunteers who could give a home to a guide dog mum, so I got curious and started looking into all of it. We just thought it was a win-win on all fronts. It was a way we could help but also be well supported with our first dog.

“It also seemed like a lovely opportunity to exercise my skills and for my children to experience that bit of my work at home.”

Fiona and her family gave a home to Nellie, a two-year-old Golden Retriever guide dog mum, earlier this year. Nellie became a mum for the first time in October, giving birth to five future guide dogs.

Fiona added: “Supporting Nellie with her labour was lovely and I feel like I’ve got that different bond with her now - I think she felt safe with us.”

The pups will stay at home with Fiona and her family until they are eight weeks old, before moving to start the first stages of their training.

The charity covers the costs involved with having a guide dog mum. To be eligible for the role, you need to live within an hour’s drive of the charity’s HQ just outside Leamington.

To find out more, visit volattractcentral@guidedogs.org.uk or call 0345 143 0191.