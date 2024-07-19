Action taken to clear Stratford properties linked to anti-social behaviour

A FLURRY of action to clear properties around Stratford linked to drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour is barely scratching the surface, according to those who say their daily lives are being made hell by the trouble on their doorsteps.

Across three days last week, the police carried out a drugs raid in Birmingham Road – and joined forces with Orbit Housing Association to carry out an eviction in South Green Drive and shut a property in Scholars Lane.

There was a generally warm response when news broke of the action that had taken place – plus a crackdown on illegal e-scooter use – but some of those living in the areas affected say more needs to be done.