40 charged with theft this month as Warwickshire Police target shoplifting

FORTY people have been charged with shoplifting already this month, Warwickshire Police have said.

The arrests, which took place between 1st and 16th December, included three prolific shoplifters: Gareth Heywood, 57 of no fixed abode; Jayne Storey, 40 of Radcliffe Gardens, Leamington, and Scott Warner, 41 of no fixed abode – who have all been given prison sentences.

Storey received 10 weeks in prison on 4th December for three counts of theft in Stratford. She was also ordered to pay a victims’ surcharge of £154.

Warner received 16 weeks in prison for seven counts of theft in Bedworth as well as an order to pay compensation of £160.

Gareth Heywood, Jayne Storey and Scott Warner.

Heywood received 18 weeks in prison on 3rd December for five counts of theft, one count of attempted theft, and for breaching his community protection notice which was put in place to guard shops in Leamington. He was also required to pay compensation totalling £176.

Sgt Ben James-Pemberton, of the Investigation Standards and Outcomes team which made the arrests, said “We’re proud of our record as a team, and we’re only just getting started for the holiday season. Most shop theft isn’t committed by those who need food or essentials – it’s disproportionately committed by a smaller number of people looking to raise money to feed a drug addiction, or by organised gangs who specialise in stealing from shops and fencing their products for a profit.

“It’s a drain on police resources and a constant headache for stores and businesses everywhere, so we’re more than happy to relieve the strain – particularly at busy times of year like this.”

Across the country, retail crime has increased by 30 per cent since March 2024.