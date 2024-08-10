PETER Pritchard was surrounded family, friends… and 200 birthday cards as he celebrated his 100th birthday in Alcester on Tuesday (6th August).

Peter Pritchard celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Peter, who was also taken to the Holly Bush pub, has dedicated his life to Alcester and is well-known for his voluntary work, and his service to Alcester Court Leet, Alcester Lions – where he was president for three years – Alcester Scouts, The Dogs Trust, Alcester Town Hall – he contributed to the disabled stairlift – and St Nicholas Church after he donated money for a bed of roses.

Close friend Dave Wall said: “Peter has never wanted the limelight. He did a lot of background work for charity and would give his time to people as well as raising money for Children in Need.