11 pictures of crews in fancy dress from Stratford’s fun regatta

FROM rugby players and superwomen to Hawaiian costumes– the River Avon in Stratford was a colourful sight at the weekend as the fun regatta returned.

Organised by Stratford Boat Club, the event on Saturday featured 23 crews from local companies and villages as well as groups of friends who had just three hours’ training before heading into the competition.

Most of the crews, who are all coxed by members of the club’s junior squad, opted for fancy dress so there were owls, cats, chickens and gangsters clutching the oars.