Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards: Best Business Innovation: Bungee Fitness

JESSICA Emily, founder and creative director of Bungee Fitness said: “Winning Best Business Innovation Award was surprising, exciting and very motivating because it was a recognition of all the hard work we have done to create such a successful business.”

Describing the business, which has bases in Stratford and Kineton, she said: “We get to an age where the years catch up on us. The children are entering those terrible years where they seem to have got a mind of their own and salads become more boring every day - so what’s the answer? Not the gym please!

The Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards happened last week at the Crowne Plaza hotel where Bungee Fitness won Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Like all good things I came upon the solution by accident, and decided to set up my own Bungee Fitness business.

“I’d describe is as an amazing sensation where you feel like your flying (technically you are in a harness which is connected to a weight specific bungee) you then do a routine choreographed to music. It’s incredibly fun and an amazing way to keep you fit.”

Looking to the future, Jessica added: “We would like to expand the operation to larger cities.”

