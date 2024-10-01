Stratford garden centre Dobbies to close as firm axes 11 branches

THE Stratford branch of garden centre chain Dobbies is to close as part of a company-wide restructuring plan.

The Stratford branch, located just off the Warwick Road opposite the Mercedes garage, has been included in a list of 11 sites to be closed.

The move, which includes closing six Little Dobbies sites, will reportedly impact 465 full- and part-time jobs.

The Herald has contacted Dobbies to confirm how many jobs would be lost at the Stratford branch and when the store is likely to close.

Dobbies Garden Centre logo. Picture: Dan Wright/KMG

According to the restructuring plan, the 11 sites are unprofitable. As well as the closures, Dobbies will be looking to negotiate rent reductions at a further nine sites.

The Dobbies announcement states: “Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd has announced a restructuring plan (RP) to address historically uneconomical rent costs and ensure a return to sustainable profitability.

“The RP, and other strategic initiatives, are expected to return Dobbies to sustainable profitability through site rationalisations, rent reductions and other tangible cost savings – securing its long-term future and allowing access to future investment.

“The RP includes the closure of 11 unprofitable sites, and six unprofitable Little Dobbies sites, and impacts 465 colleagues, of which 82 are full-time (out of a total 3,600 overall).

“Dobbies will also be working with landlords to seek temporary rent reductions at a further nine sites.

“While the process is ongoing, all sites will continue to operate as normal.”

The other proposed store closures are:

Altrincham

Antrim

Gloucester

Gosforth

Harlestone Heath

Huntingdon

Inverness

King’s Lynn

Pennine

Reading

The chain, which has about 60 stores, is controlled by Ares Management which took over last year but has been involved as a lender and shareholder since the business was bought from Tesco in 2016.