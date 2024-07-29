Shakespeare Birthplace Trust opens new cafe in Stratford

THE new Garden Café was opened in Shottery at the weekend with free activities for children and the Phase One Steel Orchestra providing music perfect for the sunshine.

The café was opened by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust on Saturday (27th July) across the road from Anne Hathaway’s Cottage.

It will be open seven days a week serving coffees, teas, food and specialities which will change every week.

SBT staff helping out at the opening. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd/SBT

Louise Greenall, commercial manager at SBT said: “Following weeks of preparation, it was an absolute joy opening our doors for local residents and visitors to the area. This marks an exciting new period for the food and beverage offer across the Shakespeare family homes, and now we cannot wait for our customers to come on our journey with us.”

Phase One Steel Orchestra. Photo: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd/SBT

She added: “Going forward, we want the Garden Café to be more than just a place to eat. We hope it will become a cherished spot for both local residents and visitors, as well as a vibrant hub that caters to a range of events, including workshops, craft classes, and much more.”