One-way system planned for Stratford during Debenhams demolition

A ONE-WAY system will be in place on Stratford’s High Street when demolition work starts on the former Debenhams store.

A public notice, printed in today’s Herald, gives notice of a one-way system being “imposed on High Street” along with a ban on traffic turning left from Bridge Street into High Street.

The notice adds that the reason for the order is “for the safety of all road users while the construction of the new Hilton Hotel is in progress.”

The order is due to come into effect on 2nd January next year and run until works are completed or the order is revoked. It adds that the anticipated completion is 1st December 2026.

However, the one-way system will not be in place for that entire time.

Debenhams will be demolished and replaced with a hotel.

The Herald confirmed with the developers this week that they are still working through the demolition plan and did not expect to be on site any earlier than April next year.

The listed alternative route would send High Street-bound traffic back down Bridge Street, around the gyratory to Waterside, Sheep Street and to the southern end of High Street.

Planning approval was granted in 2022 for the demolition and redevelopment of the former department store and H&M unit, which will include a 142-bedroom Hilton Motto hotel.

The redevelopment of the half-acre site is part of ongoing regeneration work at Bell Court.

According to the plans, the hotel will have a ground floor with café/bar and fitness area plus three floors above.

The Motto concept is described as a high-quality, selectively located, mid-price hotel and makes use of flexible connecting rooms, where multiple rooms can be linked together if required. The scheme also includes shops at ground floor level.

Debenhams closed in 2019.