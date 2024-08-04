Menswear shop owner celebrates 50 years of keeping Warwickshire looking dapper

CUSTOMER service, the offer of a friendly chat and good quality clothes have helped an Alcester retailer thrive for 50 years in the fashion business.

Will Evans has been at the helm of Guy’s Menswear, in High Street, for five decades and is still offering customers that face-to-face experience which cannot be replicated by online traders.

“We are very fortunate,” said Will. “Many of our customers have been coming here for years and recommend us to their friends and families.

“That’s not to say that our clothes are for a certain demographic, because we attract people from all age groups. They come in for a chat and a browse and the atmosphere is friendly and relaxed.

Toasting 50 years of Guy's Menswear in Alcester. Left to right Angela Bird, Will Evans, Philip Chignell, Amy Chignell, Andrew Flanigan and Clair Houghton.

“Although we’re local, the people that visit us from further afield never ceases to amaze me.”

Will thanked his customers for supporting Guy’s through all of the challenges that businesses have faced, including the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, as well as competition from online clothes stores.

He added: “Niche retailers, such as ourselves, have been affected by the convenience of buying online. However, we would urge people that coming into the shop and feeling the quality and texture of our fabrics and seeing the vibrancy of colours as opposed to looking at a photograph, gives the customer a much better experience.”

Will said he even opens the store outside of normal working times to accommodate customers who need a more flexible approach or a private viewing.

As well as keeping gents looking dapper over the years, Guy’s Menswear has also supported local charities and community groups, including the Royal British Legion and Tarantara Choir.