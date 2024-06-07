THE Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards are back for a third year, offering businesses across the district a chance to shine.

The 2024 event, which once again includes Stratford District Council as the headline sponsor, features 14 categories, covering a wide range of businesses and attractions, as well as the chance of being named the area’s Business of the Year.

Last year that honour went to Gemini Woman which celebrated the fantastic achievement of becoming triple winners, also scooping the awards for Best Business Innovation and Best Online Business.

Claire Wright, owner of Gemini, said on the evening at the Crowne Plaza hotel: “When you receive any award you feel honoured because you’re among your business community. I think we have had two awards before but never three.”

All the winners at last year’s Stratford Herald Business & Tourism Awards. Photo: Mark Williamson

She added: “I wasn’t expecting that at all. The presenter was making the announcement and I started to listen and when I heard the word ‘retail’, I thought that’s me, that’s Gemini.”

The categories this year are:

Best Online Business

Best Family Business

Team of the Year

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School

Top Attraction, sponsored by Crowne Plaza hotel

Best Business Innovation, sponsored by Porterbrook

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Best New Business

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Orbit

Best Customer Experience

Best Green Business

Best Pub/Bar/Restaurant, sponsored by EFX

Employee of the Year, sponsored by Stratford District Council

Business of the Year, sponsored by Shakespeare Martineau

The table sponsor on the night is Shakespeare’s England while Cobbs Farm Shop is sponsoring the champagne and Wright Engineering is the programme sponsor.

Andy Veale, editor of the Stratford Herald, said: “This year we’ve made it really easy for anyone to nominate a business, tourist attraction or charity – simply log on to the website below and follow the instructions. Entries can come from the businesses, customers, trustees or anyone who believes the organisation is worthy of an award.

“Nominated businesses and groups will be contacted to ensure our independent judges get all of the information they need to assess entries against our criteria.

“The awards, which are free to enter, are open to all businesses, groups and attractions in the Stratford district – so get nominating now.”

Nominations close at 5pm Thursday, 22nd August. Each entry will be measured against the category criteria and the judges’ four selected finalists in each will be announced in the Stratford Herald on Friday, 30th August, ahead of the awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza on Friday, 18th October.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Sharon Higgins on 01789 412808. You can also email andy.veale@stratford-herald.com for further details.

To nominate, visit here