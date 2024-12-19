Who said family fun had to stop at Christmas?

If you’re looking for fantastic days out to put a smile on everyone’s faces between Christmas and New Year and on into 2025, here are 10 London experiences that are sure to keep the good times rolling…

Get behind the wheel at the thrilling F1 Drive Go-Karting experience

F1 DRIVE GO-KARTING: You’re in the driving seat at London’s high-octane racing experience. Test your skills across the 500m track from behind the wheel of a bespoke F1-inspired kart with an in-screen digital display and immerse yourself in the action. You can also try out the off-track full-motion simulators, watch from the viewing platform and enjoy a mouth-watering menu of food and drink. Click here to book.

Meet more than 150 celebrities with Madame Tussauds’ lifelike figures

MADAME TUSSAUDS: With seven unique zones and more than 150 lifelike figures, Madame Tussauds on Marylebone Road is your chance to step into the world of showbiz. Have your moment on the red carpet next to Hollywood stars, meet members of the Royal Family and become a superhero with the new Marvel 4D film. Click here to book.

Are you brave enough to face the London Dungeon?

LONDON DUNGEON: Head along the dark streets of the capital and explore the city’s gruesome past in this heart-pounding interactive experience, just a short walk from London Bridge. Characters such as Jack the Ripper and Sweeney Todd lurk around every corner, so make sure you keep your wits about you as you take a terrifying trip back in time. Click here to book.

During the Wembley Stadium tour, visitors can walk out of the tunnel and stand pitch-side

WEMBLEY STADIUM TOUR: Enjoy an unforgettable family day out as you soak up the history of this iconic London stadium. Follow your knowledgeable guide as they take you behind the scenes, including Europe’s largest press conference room, the player’s dressing rooms and the tunnel. Click here to book.

Take a walk over the stadium with the Tottenham Skywalk

TOTTENHAM SKYWALK: Meet at basecamp before clipping in and ascending the 100 steps that lead to the stadium’s exposed rooftop walkway. Step out onto the glass apex almost 50m above the pitch and make your way to the viewing deck where you’ll get panoramic views of the city and visit Tottenham’s famous Golden Cockerel up close. Click here to book.

Celebrate 25 years since the opening of the London Eye in 2025

LONDON EYE: At 135m, the London Eye is the world’s largest cantilevered observation wheel and is one of the capital city’s most recognisable landmarks. Step into your transparent pod and take in spectacular views of Big Ben, St Paul's Cathedral, Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. Click here to book.

Meet Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona and a host of fairytale creatures at this immersive experience

SHREK’S ADVENTURE: This interactive walkthrough experience on the South Bank takes visitors Far, Far Away to the land of Shrek with all your favourite characters. Explore 10 fairytale-themed live shows, hop on the magical 4D flying bus and collect the special ingredients you need with the help of Princess Fiona and Donkey. Click here to book.

Journey through the treetops with Go Ape London

GO APE: Escape the busy streets and take to the skies as you swing, climb and soar through Go Ape’s high rope courses. Each course is different, so you can admire incredible views from Alexandra Palace or feel like you’re flying above the heart of the city at Battersea Park as you take on this treetop adventure. Click here to book.

Find yourself inside your favourite board game with Monopoly Lifesized. Picture: Monopoly Lifesized

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: It’s Monopoly – but not as you know it. This immersive day out in the heart of the West End gives you and your family a chance to play the classic board game in a whole new way. Travel around a board full of iconic London locations, throw the dice, take on challenges and collect tokens, all with a new lifesized twist. Click here to book.

The delightful Paddington Experience is a great day out for the whole family. Picture: Alex Brenner

PADDINGTON EXPERIENCE: Enjoy a family day out at the Paddington Bear Experience at County Hall on London’s South Bank. Join the Brown family at 32 Windsor Gardens and be transported to the Peruvian jungle before visiting the Marmalade Day Festival with puzzles, games and, of course, marmalade sandwiches. Click here to book.

Stratford Herald may receive a commission from any ticket sales generated by this story