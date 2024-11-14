The Red Shoes, one of the RSC’s Christmas shows, has started performances at the Swan Theatre in Stratford.

The Herald will be publishing a review soon, but before that we can give you a glimpse of what’s in store for audiences this festive season. These are the production photographs of the show, which sees playwright Nancy Harris bring Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale into the 21st century.

The Red Shoes at the RSC. Photo: Manuel Harlan/RSC

The story follows Karen, an orphaned young woman, who is taken in by some local do-gooders. She is expected to be seen and not heard. Dazzled by a pair of beautiful shoes, she sees the chance to do and be so much more, but soon her feet betray her, taking her to places she does not wish to go.

Nikki Cheung, who makes her RSC debut as Karen, is a ballet, jazz and contemporary theatre performer. Her most recent stage credits include Disney’s The Lion King (West End).

The production runs until 19th January. Age guidance 7+ years. Parental discretion recommended for under 12s.

For ticket prices visit www.rsc.org.uk/

