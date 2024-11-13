Cosy up for the winter and watch the world go by with an idyllic cottage break.

Sykes Cottages has more than 22,000 cottage rentals across the UK and Ireland, from the sweeping landscape of the Peak District to the quintessential countryside of the Cotswolds.

Book your next cottage holiday with Sykes Cottages. Picture: Sykes Cottages

Whether you’re looking for a snug, romantic getaway for two or a big family holiday where everyone can spend quality time together, you can book the perfect break to suit your needs.

Sykes Cottages makes ‘staycationing’ simple with a range of top-quality accommodation and excellent customer service from the moment you book until the end of your holiday.

The award-winning holiday rental company is also contributing to a cleaner, greener travel industry by reducing carbon emissions and becoming single-use plastic-free by the end of this year.

Browse Sykes Cottages’ full list of holiday homes here.

Need some travel inspiration? We’ve got three stunning cottages in the north of England that could be just what you’re looking for…

River Barn is a stunning romantic retreat for couples. Picture: Sykes Cottages

RIVER BARN, Cumbria and the Lake District

This charming adults-only cottage is situated in Town End, a peaceful hamlet of Cumbria, just a short drive from the Lake District. The beautiful river views, wood-burning stove and king-sized bed make this an ideal spot for couples looking to escape the hustle and bustle.

For more information and to book your stay, click here.

Egg Pudding Stone has a TV with Freeview and Amazon Firestick — great for keeping the kids quiet while you plan your day. Picture: Sykes Cottages

EGG PUDDING STONE, Cumbria and the Lake District

With a 3.5-acre garden, two large bedrooms and an open-plan living space, this former cow shed is perfect for families – and it’s pet-friendly, too, so you can even take the dog along for the trip. The quaint village of Cartmel can be reached on foot, while the Lake District National Park is only a 20-minute drive from your front door.

For more information and to book your stay, click here.

Open a bottle of wine and settle down for the evening in front of the wood burner. Picture: Sykes Cottages

CUNLIFFE BARN, Yorkshire Dales

Get your mates together and plan a much-needed break at this stylish converted barn. There are two bedrooms, off-road parking for three cars and a hot tub in the garden for when you want to kick back and relax. The Woolpack, which you may recognise from ITV soap Emmerdale, is a few minutes’ walk from the cottage and the bustling city of Leeds is just 12 miles away.

For more information and to book your stay, click here.

The Stratford Herald may receive a commission from any ticket sales generated by this story.